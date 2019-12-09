Appeal issued for information on missing Monaghan man

An appeal for information has been issued for information on the whereabouts of a young man from a farming family from Laragh, Co. Monaghan.

Brandon Rice – aged 22 – has been missing since last night, Sunday, December 8, when he was dropped at his house at 7:30pm and left home again in his car without explanation.

The 22-year old apprentice electrician’s sister took to Facebook seeking information on her brother’s whereabouts.

She explained: “It’s really not like him to disappear like this without telling anyone. We have searched every road and text so many different people.”

Continuing, she pleaded for members of the public who may have seen Brandon or his car to come forward saying: “Please let me or any of my ones know if you see him or his car anywhere. Every bit of information will help. We are all so worried about him.”

Brandon’s car is a white BMW. Its registration number is 152 MN 1079. A picture of the car can be seen in the picture above. However, the car now has southern registration plates on it. Brandon is described as being of medium build and has black hair.

Concluding, she asked anyone with information to message her on Facebook and asked for the post to be shared.