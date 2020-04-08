Appeal for information following Tipperary sheep attack

A number of sheep are believed to have been killed, and more put down, after being attacked in the area of Ballywater, Mullinahone in Co. Tipperary.

Imelda Goldsboro, a Fianna Fáil councillor for the Carrick-On-Suir district, took to Facebook on the morning of Monday, April 6, to describe the attack.

“Sheep found in very distressed state this morning in Ballywalter, Mullinahone area,” Goldsboro wrote.

Goldsboro posted some photos to Facebook, but chose not to show some photos due to their graphic nature.

“Unfortunately, some photos cannot be shown, and sheep [were] killed and more have to be put down,” she said.

Separately, in a statement to AgriLand, Gardaí confirmed that three sheep were reported to have been killed in the attack.

The Garda statement also confirmed that the attack occurred on Sunday, April 5, and that an investigation was ongoing.

Gardaí received a report of an incident involving animal livestock at a farm in Mullinahone, Co.Tipperary on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Three sheep were reported as having been killed. An Investigation [is] ongoing.

Goldsboro appealed for anyone with information on the attack to contact Gardaí in the area.

Although neither Goldsboro or the Gardaí described the nature of the attack, or how it happened, the sheep (as seen in Goldsboro’s pictures) appear to have sustained injuries to the head and neck areas.

Attack in Meath

This is the second attack on sheep in the country in a little over two weeks.

In late March, two dogs were shot following an incident which saw a number of in-lamb ewes killed in a dog attack.

In a brief statement on the matter, issued on March 24, members of An Garda Síochána issued a warning to dog owners to keep their pets under control at all times, following the incident.

The attack took place on Monday, March 23, in Dunboyne, Co. Meath, not far from the Dublin border.