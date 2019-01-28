Aphids: Numbers up, but none flying yet

Aphid numbers have climbed up, despite the frosty weather in the week gone by. Aphid counts from Teagasc Oak Park showed 27.8 aphids/m² in the fourth week of January. The count was taken on January 23.

It should be noted that while 39.2% of aphids counted were grain aphids, 0% of the aphids were winged, limiting the spread of virus.

The figure of 27.8 aphids/m² is up on week 3 of January, when it stood at 20.7 aphids/m². However, it is significantly lower than the same time last year when the count was 46.9 aphids/m².

Readers should note that these counts were taken from unsprayed winter barley in Teagasc Oak Park, Co. Carlow and therefore do not give a representative count for the whole country.

Teagasc research shows that crops which have not yet received an aphicide can benefit from an application at this time of the year.

Growers should not move out of their regular aphicide programme and only spray where no aphicide has been applied or in the case where early sown crops have not yet received a second application.