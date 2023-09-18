The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed to Agriland that almost 2,000 farmers have been sent notifications arising from satellite farm inspections.

The Area Monitoring System (AMS) is mandatory across all EU member states as part of the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) to monitor compliance with farm scheme criteria.

This year, the system is being used to monitor the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS); Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC); Protein Aid Scheme (PAS); and Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM).

The department said that notifications were sent to 1,989 farmers last Thursday (September 14).

“These famers will have at least one land parcel failing (showing as red) in this latest round of AMS results.

“These include cases where the farmer or the agent did not respond to queries from the previous AMS round in August 2023,” a DAFM spokesperson said.

The notifications relate to potential identification of an incorrect crop declared in a land parcel or the potential presence of multiple crops within the land parcel where only one crop was declared.

The notifications sent to farmers also highlight the presence of an ineligible feature such as a house, farm roadway or farm building which was not mapped out on the parcel.

Farmers or their advisors have been asked to review their land parcels and respond to the notification on agfood.ie.

They must also submit a supporting photo on the AgriSnap app before the deadline of October 2, 2023.

The notification also contains a link to a step-by-step guide on how to respond to AMS notifications and a link to how to use AgriSnap.

In June, around 4,750 farmers received notifications from DAFM arising from satellite farm inspections.

These notifications related to the potential presence of artificial surfaces such as buildings, farmyard extensions and farm roadways, on land parcels.