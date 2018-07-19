Agri-food under spotlight, making up 4 out of 5 new EPA priority sites

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published its Industrial and Waste Licence Enforcement Report 2017 – singling out the agri-food sector in particular for criticism – today (Thursday, July 19).

This report gives details of compliance levels and enforcement activities across the 800 licensed facilities in 2017.

Inspections

Over 1,500 site inspections were completed by the EPA last year, of which 91% were unannounced. Six sites were inspected 20 or more times by the agency.

A total of 22 prosecutions concluded in 2017, including one DPP case, with over €374,000 awarded in fines and costs, according to the EPA.

Over 1,000 complaints were received about licensed facilities; in a mixed bag, odour complaints decreased by 42%, while noise complaints increased by 68%.

It was found that the food and drink sector had the poorest compliance, including the most non-compliances and the highest number of prosecutions.

National Priority Sites

The EPA has also published the latest National Priority Sites List for Enforcement today. Five sites are on the latest list for failing to meet the necessary environmental standards.

Arrow Group, Kildare;

Lacpatrick Dairies, Monaghan;

Rosderra Irish Meats Group (Edenderry), Offaly;

Starrus Eco Holdings (Munster), Cork;

Western Brand Group, Mayo. These sites are:

These companies face further enforcement action, according to the EPA.

Advertisement

Four of the five sites are from the agri-food sector, which accounted for almost half of all priority sites since publication last year.

These agri-food businesses include Arrow Group, LacPatrick, Rosderra and Western Brand Group.

Of the 19 sites published on the list since it commenced, 13 have either been convicted or now face prosecution.

Four sites have come off the previous National Priority Site List following improvements in compliance.

Mary Gurrie, programme manager of EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement, said: “Companies have come off the list in the past year by improving operational practices or making significant investment in infrastructure.

Sites in the agri-food sector have dominated the list (11 of 19 sites) and compliance in this sector needs to improve.