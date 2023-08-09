The new Agri-Food Regulator must be able to address “anti-competitive practices and ensure transparency” in the food supply chain, the Sinn Féín spokesperson for agriculture has warned.

According to Deputy Claire Kerrane, although the process of establishing the office of new Agri-Food Regulator is underway, she believes there are concerns that the regulator will “not have the ability to address anti-competitive practices and cartel-like behaviours” in the food supply chain.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has pledged that the office of the Agri-Food Regulator “will promote and enforce the principles of fairness and transparency in the agricultural and food supply chain, having a particular regard to farmers, fishers and small food businesses”.

The new regulator will also have the powers to impose fines of up to €10 million on buyers, including retailers, food producers and processors, “who engage in unfair trading practices with farmers and other suppliers”.

But Deputy Kerrane said today (Wednesday, August 9) that while the establishment of an Agri-Food Regulator is much needed, there are concerns that it does not have the “remit” required to tackle key issues.

“Sinn Féin put forward amendments to require that at least three of the seven ordinary board members must be primary producers, and it is positive that this was accepted and is included in the legislation which underpins the new Agri-Food Regulator.

“Key amendments to ensure the regulator can obtain key data and information were also secured, which is positive for fairness and transparency in the agri-food supply chain,” she said.

The Roscommon-Galway TD said that farmers want a regulator that “is able to tackle anti-competitive practices and ensure transparency across the agri-food supply chain” – but this is not part of its current remit.

Deputy Kerrane added: “Despite Sinn Féin’s efforts to ensure these powers were included in the scope of the new regulator, the minister refused to do so.

“We want to see an Agri-Food Regulator that is equipped to act on unfair and anti-competitive practices.

“That we have a regulator that cannot do so flies in the face of a clear ask from farmers and primary producers.”