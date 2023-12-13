The Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine will meet today (Wednesday, December 13), for an update on the eradication of bovine tuberculosis (TB).

Representatives from the TB Stakeholder Forum and from the Irish Deer Management Strategy Group (IDMSG) will appear before the committee from 5:30p.m.

The potential for a deer cull will also be discussed, according to committee Cathaoirleach Deputy Jackie Cahill who said it is “vital” to get the TB Eradication Programme back on track”.

TB levels

Almost 5,000 herds have suffered a TB breakdown in the last twelve months in comparison to less than 4,400 in the previous 12-month period, according to information provided to the committee by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

There has been a substantial increase in the number of reactors with 27,800 being disclosed in the last twelve months in comparison to 22,837 in the previous twelve months, the DAFM said.

Analysis suggests the reasons underpinning current levels of TB incidence are the expansion of the dairy herd, the resulting increased levels of intensive cattle farming, and the increased movement of cattle, the DAFM said.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Deputy Cahill said: “An outbreak of bovine TB can cause significant financial hardship and emotional stress for farmers and farming families.

“Eradication of bovine TB is critical and it is important that the [Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s] eradication programme [is] effective and efficient.

“While Ireland was successful for many years in reducing the prevalence of bovine TB, we appeared to have slipped backwards in recent years and this is concerning for all involved in the agriculture sector.”

In recent times there has been a “very worrying upward” trend in relation to TB in Ireland, the north Tipperary TD said while welcoming progress being made towards a potential deer cull.

Deer

Wild deer numbers have risen sharply in recent years, which has been exacerbated by the reduction in hunting and deer management activity during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Overgrazing by deer is a serious pressure and threat for native woodlands across Ireland, the recently published report by the IDMSG states.

The group was set up with representatives from the DAFM, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and Coillte.