Agri businesswoman recognised for ‘bringing choice to farmers’

Ursula Kelly from Cormac Tagging was recently recognised by AIB for “bringing choice to farmers” through her work in the agricultural sector.

The businesswoman was selected as a finalist in the Irish Strategic Growth Award in a female-led enterprise category at the National Women in Enterprise Awards lunch, which was held at AIB’s headquarters last week.

As director of operations at Cormac Tagging – a family-owned business in Tuam, Co. Galway – Ursula described the ‘Women in Enterprise’ programme as a “fantastic experience” which provided participants with a multitude of benefits.

The company has a record of 30 years in the agri-business sector in Ireland, and it has been specialising in the supply of sheep, goat and pig tags since 2001.

Ursula’s vision to offer product choice to Irish farmers paved the way for the company’s entrance into the Irish cattle tag market in December 2016.

Speaking to AgriLand, she said: “We had been tendering for that for 14 years and we are very happy with the share of the market that the company has secured in a 16-month period.

“Business is going great at the moment. With regards to our plans and ambitions for the future, I would to continue to grow and develop our product line.”

Ursula also expressed an interest in the agricultural technology space and indicated that it could potentially be an area which Cormac Tagging would consider delving into in the future – or even collaborating with another company if the right opportunity arose.

Expansion

The company’s expansion into the cattle tagging market has been recognised by AIB as a benefit for both Ireland’s national dairy and beef herds.

Commenting on the achievement, the head of Business Banking at AIB, Catherine Moroney, said: “Ursula has successfully led Cormac Tagging in bringing choice to farmers through her agri-business.

Based on AIB’s primary research with women business owners, the Women in Enterprise programme was developed to give business owners the tools and leadership skills to grow their businesses further through an interactive, peer group learning environment.