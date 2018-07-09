Pics: Strong turnout of Herefords at Longford Show

Over 50 Herefords were registered at the Longford Show, which took place on Sunday, July 1.

Conditions were said to be “excellent” for showing cattle on the day.

Local breeder and former Irish Hereford Breed Society (IHBS) chairman JJ Farrell organised the competition, obtaining sponsorship for the event and enlisting the two UK judges, Philip and Laura Vincent from Pulham Herefords.

There was “generous” prize money up for grabs and the cattle parading around the ring were said to be of a “high calibre”.

Champion at the event was Hugh and Sarah Murray’s 12-month-old Shiloh-Farm Elite. Before being crowned the Overall Champion, the bull came first in his class which included 11 other bulls.

The prize money was sponsored by Paul & Vincent (animal feeds) and Flynn and Lynch Financial Services, with both parties backing €1,000 each for the Champion Calf line-up in both the bull and heifer sections.

This bull shares the same sire as last year’s champion Steil Gerard who is believed to have been sold for approximately €5,000. The breed society says Hugh and Sarah can expect similar interest in their bull.

Michael Molloy from Birr, Co. Offaly, and his heifer Moyclare Piscies won Reserve Champion at the event, having previously won in her class.

This heifer has had a “formidable” showing career winning a number of rosettes last year. Finishing the year on a high, she was crowned Reserve Supreme and Senior Female Champion at the 2017 Hereford National Calf Show.

Molloy also enjoyed success in the male section with his bull Moyclare Quinlan who was Reserve Champion in the Paul & Vincent Champion Bull Calf line-up.

Padraig McGrath took red rosettes for a number of classes. He won the ‘County Longford Flynn and Lynch All-Ireland Hereford Heifer Calf Championship’ with his 12-month-old heifer Kye Holly 794.

Frances McKiernan’s ‘Bellingham Nevin’ took reserve in the Heifer Calf Champion line-up. This very attractive looking heifer was sired by UK bull Churh Preen Gallieo which currently resides in the Ardmulchan herd owned by Philip and Catherine Smyth.