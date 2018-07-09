Limerick farmers fall victim to ‘snatch-and-grab’ robberies

Gardai are currently investigating a series of robberies from farmers in Co. Limerick in recent days.

According to a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana, Gardai in Limerick are investigating a theft from a man who was loading bales onto his truck on Saturday morning, June 30, at about 8:00am.

In the incident, a wallet and mobile phone was stolen. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, the spokesperson said.

According to local publication The Limerick Leader, the farmer was loading bales when a car pulled up beside his tractor and a man jumped out.

The man reportedly climbed into the cab of the tractor, jumped back out and got back into the car which took off at speed. The farmer tried to stop them, but he was unsuccessful due to the speed of the crime.

Meanwhile, approximately 30 minutes later on the same day, a theft took place from a house in the area.

Car keys and cash were taken in the raid. No arrests were made and investigations are ongoing, according to the Garda spokesperson.

Furthermore, on Friday last (July 6), Gardai issued an appeal for witnesses in relation to a burglary and unauthorised taking of a vehicle at a factory in Mungret, Co. Limerick – which occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning, July 5.

During the course of the incident, tools such as drills, angle grinders and impact guns were taken.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who was in the Mungret area between the hours of 12:00am and 1:45am and who may have noticed any suspicious activity to contact them at Roxboro Road Garda Station on: 061-214340; the Garda Confidential Line on: 1800-666-111; or any Garda station.

Commenting on the theft, crime prevention officer Sgt. Ber Leetch said: “The most important thing for anyone who owns machinery, tools, materials and equipment is to keep them secure.

If possible, put some type of identity mark on them by way of stamping, etching or stencilling.