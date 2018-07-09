Are Fendt and Kuhn happy bed-fellows in Dublin?

Farmworks Machinery – based in Belinstown, Ballyboughal, Co. Dublin – held Fendt and Kuhn product information days this weekend (Friday, July 6, and Saturday, July 7).

Taking pride of place at the event was a C-Series (straw walker) combine harvester (main/featured picture).

Also noteworthy was a green-liveried silage wagon (pictured below) – the result of AGCO’s purchase of Lely’s grass/silage harvesting equipment line-up.

It was also the first chance for many to see Fendt’s self-propelled sprayer (pictured below on the right of the photograph) up close and personal. The machine at Farmwork’s event is the first such unit in the country.

Tractors present included models from the 300, 500, 700, 800 and 900 series. Product specialists from Fendt were there to answer queries on tractor set-up, guidance and ISOBUS control.

Kuhn was also out in force. Red-liveried machines at the event includes front and rear-mounted mower-conditioners, a fixed-chamber ‘combi’ baler-wrapper, a variable-chamber baler, a plough, a cultivator, a one-pass system and a trailed sprayer.

Farmworks Machinery is a relatively new addition to the Fendt and Kuhn dealer families here in Ireland. The business is headed up by Ciaran Tierney.

It was founded back in 2010. Discussions started with AGCO around 2014; from then it operated as a Fendt sub-agent – handling some service and repair work in its own immediate area – for Flynns of Mullingar.

In 2016, it was appointed as a full, franchised Fendt dealership in its own right – prompting the addition of some new staff.

Below is a further selection of shots from this weekend’s event. These pictures are courtesy of Peter Gaffney.

