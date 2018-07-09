Sales of tractors in the US up thus far in 2018

Data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) in the US indicates that 96,736 tractors were sold there in the first five months of this year.

The figures refer to the period from January to May (inclusive) of 2018.

That tally is up slightly (5%) from a figure of 91,154 for the same period of 2017.

However, 65,764 of the 96,736 tractors were under 40hp. 23,116 were classed as 2WD tractors between 40hp and 100hp. 6,971 were categorised as 2WD tractors over 100hp.

This table and chart (below) show all of this in greater detail.

Also note a figure of 1,550 for combine harvester sales – for January to May (inclusive) of this year. This is 26.5% higher than the figure for the same period of last year.

Where does the data come from?

The AEM ‘Ag Tractor and Combine Report’ is provided on a monthly basis. The data is derived from AEM member companies, through proprietary statistical reporting programmes.

The information is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of agricultural equipment.

It compiles reports not only for the US market, but also for Canada and Russia. For more information, visit the AEM’s website.

Who or what is the AEM?

The AEM is a North American based international trade group that represents off-road equipment manufacturers and suppliers.

It encompasses more than 1,000 companies. In turn, this accounts for more than 200 product lines in the agriculture and construction sectors worldwide.