The Irish agri-food educational body, Agri Aware, is holding elections to fill two seats on its board.

The non-profit organisation is funded by the Irish farming and agri-food industry “to enhance the understanding of Irish farming and food production”.

Agri Aware has said one of its key objective is “to improve the image of the agriculture, farming and food industries”.

According to the organisation only current “patrons” of the organisation are allowed to vote in the board elections and only one vote per patron will be allowed.

There are currently nine directors on the board of Agri Aware.

According to the organisation there are three candidates standing for election including:

Charles Smith – who is currently on the board of directors of Agri Aware representing ABP and Kepak and is the general manager of Certified Irish Angus;

Joseph Tobin – who represents Tipperary on Dairygold’s board of directors;

Lawrence McNamee – who represents Donegal on Aurivo’s board of directors.

Agri Aware has said voting will take place via a ballot based on the proportional representation system.

Voting will close today (Monday, April 24) at 5pm.

The organisation has said it will announce the election results “by post”.

Meanwhile the organisation will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting this week (Wednesday, April 26) in the Irish Farm Centre with the objective of “passing a special resolution to make amendments to the constitution of the company”.

Agri Aware informed patrons that the main changes are to reflect the “removal of the permanent director” appointed by Origin Enterprises PLC.

“In addition, the resolution is to increase the number of elected directors from two to three. An elected director is a director elected by the members or patrons.

“There are also some housekeeping changes to the constitution to reflect references to the Companies Act 2014 and the consequent changes to the numbering to reflect the differences between the Companies Act 1963 and the Companies Act 2014,” it stated.