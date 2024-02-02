Amongst the avalanche of news emerging from Agritechnica last autumn, upgrades to AGCO’s own top end Ideal combine range went unnoticed, yet the machines did receive significant attention.

Also benefitting from improvements were the Activa and Beta combines, which fill the rather large gap below the Ideals in Massey Ferguson colours.

All the combines received updates which include more engine power for the MF Ideal 7, along with the option of a feeder house dust extractor and headland management features included in the MF AutoTurn system. The Activa combine range gains full headland management as an option

The MF Activa, MF Activa S and MF Beta combines are now available with more factory-fitted options which include AutoTilt header flotation, air compressor and camera kit.

There is also a wider choice of tyres to match soils and situations.

The torque has also been Increased on the 12m PowerFlow header to help it handle heavier, thicker crops.

AGCO’s odd engine

Massey Ferguson’s version of the Ideal 7 now has a new AGCO power 9.81L, seven-cylinder engine installation.

Its rated power of 430hp is 38hp higher than the previous model, and its maximum power of 476hp is 25hp more than before. The AGCO Power 98HD engines are designed to meet the varied demands of road vehicles

The seven-cylinder engine is something of an oddball in engines, yet the HD98 has been in production for some time although it is not widely known.

The unit is said to be highly configurable, allowing it to be fitted where space is at a premium and in this application it meets Stage V emissions regulations using a single turbocharger and no Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) valve.

Massey Ferguson claims that this greatly increases reliability while reducing maintenance and running costs, including adblue consumption.

AutoTurn on everything

MF AutoTurn, which automatically steers the combine to the next wayline, will now come with the option to operate the headland management functions. Semi-automation of the largest combines ensures their potential is not wasted

This relieves the operator of many of the headland tasks for as the harvester approaches the headland, the system will control the usual sequence of events by carrying out the following functions: raising the header; repositioning the reel; steering to the next wayline; and lowering the header to its cutting position.

The newly revamped combines will be available for the 2024 harvest.