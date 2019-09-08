Additional 600 Revenue staff required to deal with Brexit

Revenue has determined that in a ‘central case’ scenario – an orderly withdrawal of the UK from the EU to include a transition period until the end of 2020 – an additional 600 Revenue staff will be required when Brexit happens on October 31 next.

This is according to the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe who was speaking during Dáil proceedings recently about the additional requirements needed to meet Brexit demands in Ireland.

The minister pointed out that in September 2018 the Government granted approval in principle for the phased recruitment of an additional 600 Revenue staff to meet the challenges posed by Brexit.

Budget 2019 provided Revenue with an additional €10 million pay provision – for 270 of the additional 600 staff to be recruited during 2019 – to manage an orderly UK withdrawal.

He continued: “Following a Government decision in December 2018 it was agreed to accelerate Revenue’s recruitment programme in preparation for Brexit.

“In the period from 2017 to date, I am advised that Revenue has assigned over 450 additional staff to customs-related roles, deployed across a range of functions, with the majority assigned to import and export trade facilitation activities and policy and operational roles.

Resources are deployed based on evolving business needs and to tackle any risks as they emerge.

“Revenue will continue to adjust its recruitment and training plans in response to business needs including Brexit-related developments.”