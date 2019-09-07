Beef Plan ‘absolutely insist’ that members protest peacefully

The Beef Plan Movement is “absolutely insisting” that its members protest in a peaceful manner, as the group prepares to picket a number of retailer distribution centres around the country.

In a statement issued to members, the movement warned that any protester not observing its guidelines will be asked to leave by the nominated person in charge at the individual sites.

Protesters are being urged to report “any concerns they have” to the nominated person in charge.

The statement highlights that “a certain level of disruption to ordinary life, including disruption of traffic that is not unfairly blocked, is allowed provided the protest is a peaceful gathering”.

The statement also outlines the difference between stationary protests and processions. The former is allowed, as long as pedestrians are not impeded, while the latter is permissible but may be considered a public nuisance if a road is obstructed.

The Beef Plan Movement is calling on protesters to ask Gardaí on the scene if their procession is considered a public nuisance. Protesters are being asked to inquire with Gardaí on this issue “on a regular basis”.

The Beef Plan statement says that protesters should stop walking and stand aside “immediately” if a member of the Gardaí determines the protest is a public nuisance.

Under no circumstances is anyone to ignore an instruction from the Gardaí. Do exactly what the Gardaí tell you to do.

The protest at each location will be video recorded, according to the statement; however, protesters are being asked not to share these recordings on social media.

The Beef Plan Movement says that “under no circumstances” should protesters break the law, engage in violence, or use threatening or abusive language.

Gathering on private property is also disallowed, according to the statement.

Under these guidelines, people wishing to pass the protest would be allowed to do so.

Public highways should not be blocked, and protesters cannot be intoxicated, the rules say.

Finally, protesters are being told to obey instructions from members of the Gardaí.

The Beef Plan Movement is stressing that these guidelines are “not intended as a substitute as legal advice”.