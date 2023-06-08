A training scheme for farmers taking part in the Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) has officially been launched.

The ACRES Training Scheme (ATS) will, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, provide specialist training to farmers in ACRES in the environmental priorities of the scheme, as well as farm safety.

Participants in ACRES are required to attend a mandatory training course within their first year of participation.

The ATS provides for the provision of two types of courses: A mandatory course and a second voluntary course which a participant may attend in the third year of their participation in the agri-environment programme.

The content of the second course will include the ongoing management of ACRES actions, provision of updates to participants as regards the specifications for ACRES actions, and lessons learned on the implementation of the overall scheme.

The training under ATS will be facilitated by approved ACRES trainers, with courses to be provided throughout the country.

Launching the ATS today (Thursday, June 8), Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said:

“Some 46,000 farmers have commenced their contracts under ACRES and the purpose of the ATS is to increase farmer knowledge on the way in which ACRES actions are to be implemented which, in turn, will optimise delivery of the actions.

“It will increase farmers’ understanding of climate change, the impact of farming activities on natural resources and the protection of biodiversity.”

The minister added: “My department is currently in the process of training those ACRES advisors who have expressed an interest in being trainers. When approved, [the] trainers will be able to commence holding courses for participants by the end of this month.”

Minister McConalogue encouraged participants to attend the mandatory courses when they become available as they will “enable farmers to implement actions correctly and also increase their awareness about the value of the actions”.

Commenting on the farm safety aspect of the training, Minister of State with responsibility for farm safety Martin Heydon said: “Farmers are the backbone of our production system and it is incumbent on us all to prioritise and protect their safety and well-being.

“The training programme will provide an important opportunity to reach farmers with practical safety advice and ensure they deliver on the environmental priorities by staying safe on the farm.”