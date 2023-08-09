The application for a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) for Achill Island Sea Salt to the European Commission has moved to the next phase of the process.

Achill Island Sea Salt is the name given to hand-harvested sea salt from the waters around Achill Island, Co. Mayo, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) said.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has welcomed the publication of the PDO application by the European Commission today (Wednesday, August 9).

The application is now open for three months to other EU member states and third countries which have a legitimate interest to make submissions on the application.

If no legitimate oppositions are received by the commission, it is hoped that the PDO application will proceed for registration, according to the DAFM.

“I am delighted that the European Commission has finalised its scrutiny of the PDO application for ‘Achill Island Sea Salt’ and that the application has reached this stage of the procedure.

“The PDO application for ‘Achill Island Sea Salt’ indicates the preservation of traditional production methods, promoting heritage and supporting local economies.

“I commend all those who have been involved in bringing the application to this stage,” Minister McConalogue, who said that the publication is a requirement under EU rules, commented.

The announcement follows the publication of the department’s all-island application for a protected geographical indication (PGI) for Irish Grass Fed Beef yesterday (Tuesday, August 8).

PDO application

Geographical indications – PDOs and PGIs – protect the name of a product that comes from a specific region and follows a particular traditional production process.

A PDO differs from a PGI in that for a PDO, every part of the production, processing and preparation process must take place in the specific region covered by the application.

The geographical indication recognition enables consumers to trust and distinguish quality products while also helping producers to market their products, the DAFM said.

Following the National Opposition Procedure, the application for the PDO, the DAFM submitted the application to the commission for evaluation in December 2020.