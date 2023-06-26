The Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA) has appointed its second organic specialist.

The association has announced that, after an internal application and selection process, Julian Pawlowski has been appointed to the role to support the ACA in the implementation of its organic programme for the remainder of the year.

Pawlowski will work with the ACA’s existing organic specialist Mary Lynch to assist its network of consultants. Julian Pawlowski

Pawlowski is an agricultural and environmental graduate from University College Dublin (UCD) and is a current ACA member.

As well as that, he is the certification manager for the Organic Trust. He facilitates an Organic Programme in UCD in conjunction with the undergraduate organic module.

Pawlowski also represents the Organic Trust on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s Organic Forum.

Speaking on the appointment, Noel Feeney, the ACA president, said that the new organic specialist “has significant experience in organics and we are very pleased that he will be supporting ACA members to provide them with knowledge and information to discuss organics with their farmer clients”.

“It is estimated that 70% of the new organic farmer applications at the December 2022 deadline came from within our network, so it is critically important that these farmers are supported to ensure they meet their obligations in organics.”

Feeney added: “We have a significant programme of events in 2023 including ACA local farmer organic advisory events, internal member training, four regional events and our national organic event in September.

“Julian and Mary will work with ACA management in the implementation of the programme objectives,” the ACA president said.

Also commenting on Pawlowski’s appointment, Minister of State Pippa Hackett (who has responsibility for organic farming), said: “I would like to congratulate Julian on his appointment as an organic specialist with the ACA, and I wish him the very best in the new role.

“Julian’s appointment is a real indicator of the ACA’s growing support for organic farmers.”

Minister Hackett added: “There is a huge interest among farmers in switching to organics, and I would encourage any farmer thinking about converting to consult with their advisor to find out more about what the switch entails and how it would suit their farming system.”