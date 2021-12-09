There was strong demand for pedigree Aberdeen Angus bulls at the breed society’s December show and sale, hosted by Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.

Prices reached a ceiling of 4,400gns twice, with auctioneer Trevor Wylie confirming that 10 bulls sold to average £3,570 (approx. €4,160) per head – an increase of £1,024 (approx. €1,193) on this time last year when four lots levelled at £2,546 (approx. €2,966).

First-time exhibitors Andrew and Zara Clarke from Tynan, Co. Armagh, had a day to remember, clinching the supreme championship award and a joint top bid of 4,400gns.

The August 2020-born Tynan Charles W071 TSI 44 SRI 60 was the youngest bull in the catalogue, and is bred from the herd’s sole cow, Drumgar Lodge Corona U203 – bought privately in 2019 from neighbouring pedigree breeder, Brian Anderson.

Tynan Charles is one of the first sons of the Rawburn Boss Hogg N630 son, Elliot Bravo T452 to sell at auction. Scottish-bred Elliot Bravo is ranked in Breedplan’s top 1% of the breed for milk +32, terminal sire index 55 and self-replacing index 80.

He was purchased by the Foyle Food Group for its High Genetic Sire Scheme, an initiative aimed at encouraging Aberdeen Angus Quality Beef Ltd. producers to use superior genetics. Semen is available to AAQB members in Northern Ireland.

The pre-sale show was judged by Alwyn Armour from the Woodvale Herd in Dromara, Co. Down.

He commented:

“The champion caught my eye. He is a good bull with breed character, well-grown for his age, and walks well on sound feet and legs.”

Tynan Charles was snapped up by James Thompson from Culmore in north west Derry.

Also on Thompson’s shopping list at 4,400gns was the third placed Loughans Moaning W591 TSI 34 SRI 44. The animal was bred by former Ulster and Irish rugby ace Rory Best, and his father John, who run a 60-cow herd at Poyntzpass.

Loughans Moaning exhibited by Rory Best

Born in March 2020, he was sired by the Rawburn Boss Hogg N630 son, Rawburn Jagger Eric R094, and is out of a home-bred dam by Prospect Lord Jake M412.

This bull won the junior and reserve male championships at Balmoral Show in September, and was placed third in his class at the Dungannon sale.

The father and son team of Neville and Ivan Forsythe, Moneymore, sold three bulls from their long-established Coltrim prefix to average £3,675 (approx. €4,282) each. Leading the Coltrim offering at 3,700gns was the reserve supreme champion Coltrim Ellipse W272 TSI 39 SRI 46.

Sired by former stock bull Schivas Captain Black U656, this March 2020-born entry was bred from the Curragh David J513 daughter, Coltrim Evana N625 – one of 32 cows in the herd, awarded third place in the large herd section of the NI club’s annual competition. Coltrim Ellipse

Coltrim Ellipse W272 was Bull Calf of the Year in the 2020 herd competition, and sold to Alan Watson from Cookstown.

Next best at 3,600gns was the fourth placed Island Farm Faro W611 bred by Cookstown herd owner Kevin McOscar, who sold three bulls to average £3,010 (approx €3,500) each.

Born in January 2020, Faro was sired by Rawburn Bannockburn T628, and is bred from the privately purchased Rawburn Felicia T496 – one of 30 cows in the Co. Tyrone-based herd.

Ranked in the breed’s top 1% for terminal sire index 57, and self-replacing index 71, he was bought by Harry Wilson from Victoria Bridge, Strabane.

Results from the judging ring at Dungannon

Bull, born between 29/01/20 and 30/03/20:

Neville and Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Ellipse W272 sired by Schivas Captain Black U656; Neville and Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Judge Eric W261 by Schivas Captain Black U656; Rory Best, Loughans Moaning W591 by Rawburn Jagger Eric R094; Kevin McOscar, Island Farm Faro W611 by Rawburn Bannockburn T628.

Bull, born between 18/04/20 and 13/06/20:

Kevin McOscar, Island Farm Metal W655 sired by Drumhill Lord Hatfield R532; Neville and Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Lord Jenga W305 by Schivas Captain Black U656; Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Rufus W016 by Haymount War Smith R578; Neville and Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Eggo W316 by Coltrim Black Bando T874.

Bull, born between 28/07/20 and 13/10/20: