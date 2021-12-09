Agriland spoke with two mart managers this week to obtain some insight into the autumn calf trade, as marts wind down for the Christmas break.

The news broke last week of possible changes to the regulations of the transportation and exporting of calves.

This could include a possible ban on the transportation of calves under five-weeks and a two-hour travel limit on unweaned calves over 35-days old.

But for now, autumn calf sales continue across the country, with farmers and exporters actively buying calves.

Carnew Mart

Starting with Carnew Mart, which held its weekly calf sale on Saturday, December 4; 140 head was on offer at this Co. Wicklow-based mart.

After the weekly sale Agriland spoke with Eugene Clune from Carnew Mart to garner some insight into the calf sale.

Eugene stated that: “Continental bulls sold from €240 to a top price of €390, with continental heifers selling from €220 to €370.

“Hereford (HEX) and Angus (AA) bull calves sold from €230 to a top call of €315, with HEX and AA heifers selling from €189 to €270.

“Moving to the Friesian where shipping-type bulls sold from €40 to €90, while farmer type Friesian bulls sold for between €105 and €160.”

According to Eugene there were also a number of runners present at the sale, with Friesian runners making from €300 to €390.

Eugene stated: “Continental runner (bulls) sold from €390 to €710, with heifers making from €510 to €660.

“HEX and AA bulls made from €420 to €590, while the heifers sold from €275 to €390.

“We have a big entry of Jersey cross (JEX) type runner bulls selling from €175 to €290,” Eugene concluded.

Ballybay

Moving to Monaghan, and Ballybay Mart, which also held its weekly calf sale on Saturday, December 4.

Agriland spoke to a spokesperson for the mart, to get some insight into the autumn calf trade at Ballybay.

They stated: “There was a small trade of calves here, but demand among farmers was high.”

Sample calf prices:

Two-week-old Simmental cross Friesian (SIX) bull calf sold for €185;

Two-week-old Friesian bull calf sold for €120;

Three-week-old SIX bull calf sold for €290;

Three-week-old SIX bull calf sold for €305;

Three-week-old Belgian Blue bull calf sold for €325.

There were also a number of runners at the sale, sample prices for those are: