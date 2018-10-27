A simple way to identify an underperforming ram

Breeding has commenced for many March-lambing flocks and, after the difficult year that’s just gone, farmers are hoping that their rams will be fruitful and the 2018 breeding season will be a success.

However, unless raddle has been used, farmers will only be guessing on how their rams have performed until pregnancy scanning has been completed.

Farmers who have opted not to use raddle may face the risk of being disappointed come scanning. This is particularly the case if rams weren’t switched between mobs.

By using raddle now, farmers will be able to identify any ewes that have not held to the first or second service – depending on how long the ewes and rams have been joined.

The use of raddle now could save a headache come December/January when it’s too late to take corrective action.

If the ram is still active and a large number of ewes are ‘raddled’ you may have a problem. A number of factors could have caused this. But, if it was simply a ‘misfiring’ ram, the problem can be easily rectified by parachuting in another tup.

According to Teagasc, alarm bells should sound if more than 15% of the ewe flock is being raddled towards the end of the breeding season.