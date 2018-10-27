14 steps to get the best results at drying off

The steps taken by farmers when drying off cows can have a significant impact on mastitis levels during the dry period and also during the following lactation.

Animal Health Ireland (AHI), in conjunction with Teagasc and various milk processors, held a number of CellCheck on-farm events, where best practice in drying off cows was outlined.

One important aspect of the dry period is dry-cow therapy; its purpose is to treat any intra-mammary infections and to protect against new infections during the dry period.

AHI says that it’s important that this procedure is carried out correctly. It is also essential that farmers prepare by allowing adequate time and labour when administrating dry-cow products to their herd and that staff are adequately trained.

Preparation

To ensure the procedure runs smoothly, it’s advisable to be prepared; have the items you need to hand before starting and clip the cows’ tails in advance of carrying out the procedure.

