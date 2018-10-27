A 68ac non-residential holding in Tomsilla, Gorey, Co. Wexford, will appeal to those seeking a coastal holding, or to locals looking to expand their existing lands, according to selling agent, David Quinn.

The Tomsilla lands are located: along the R742 and The Fairy Lane; less than 1km from the M11; 45 minutes from south Dublin; 2km from Courtown Harbour; and 4km from Gorey town.

“The land is in one block, laid out in 10 divisions, all of which are currently in grass. The property has good frontage onto The Fairy Lane and also off the L742. The holding is situated in an area of excellent quality grassland,” said Quinn.

Road frontage

“Given its road frontage, it may have site potential. There would be strong demand in the area for residential sites and there are a number of on-off residential units close to the farm, which is located in a popular residential area,” the agent said.

“The vendor of this property is not based locally. He has been letting out the land over the last few years and has now made the decision to sell.

The land is guided at €9,000 per acre, making it a great value given its prime location.

“At present, land of this quality is generally achieving between €8,000 to €12,000 per acre, with strong demand in and around the Gorey area,” commented the agent.

Gorey

“Gorey is one of north Wexford’s most noted towns and offers an excellent choice of schools along with a wealth of restaurants, shops, pubs and award-winning hotels,” the agent said.

“There are a vast array of endless sandy beaches and golf courses including: Courtown Golf Club; Seafield Golf and Country Club; and Ballymoney Golf Club.

Courtown is a family friendly seaside resort. It has been a holiday destination for over 100 years, with many places to stay – from bed and breakfasts to self-catering houses and apartments,” said Quinn.

“The village that started as a famine relief project by Lord Courtown to help create a local amenity, as well as giving local employment, has developed and grown over the years into a vibrant village, with many people now choosing to live here all year round.”