Agreement reached between Wexford farmers and BAM Construction

It is understood that an agreement has been reached between BAM Construction and a group of Wexford farmers affected by the construction of the new M11 motorway.

Rising tensions between the BAM road construction crew and local farmers led to a number of roadblocks being put in place by the farmers.

The third road block was put in place yesterday (Wednesday, October 24) and shortly after it was positioned, it is understood that representatives from BAM Construction came forward to arrange a meeting with farmer representatives from the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

The meeting took place at BAM Construction’s headquarters in Scarawalsh, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford at 3:00pm yesterday afternoon and an agreement was signed this morning.

Present at the meeting were representatives from BAM Construction, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), Wexford County Council as well as Wexford IFA.

Guidelines for action were drew up at the meeting and a resolution date of November 7 was agreed. Steps to work through implementation will apparently be taken from there.

At the meeting, BAM Construction representatives agreed to meet with all the affected farmers and deal with them on a case by case basis.

Speaking to AgriLand on the agreement reached, the IFA’s Roads Committee chairman – John Murphy – cautiously welcomed the agreement.

He previously explained that farmers were blocking the new road as they were frustrated with the contractors who are building the road (BAM Construction) over a number of issues.

Murphy had also said the roadblocks would remain in place until the company agrees to sort matters out with the affected farmers.

It is understood that the IFA’s road blockades have now been removed.