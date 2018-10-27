Richard Corrigan returns to his farming roots for Dowth event

Having grown up on a farm in Co. Meath, celebrity chef Richard Corrigan will return to his roots in the food theatre at this year’s Dowth Point-to-Point and Country Fair on Sunday, October 28.

The Michelin star chef will be accompanied by Eoin Gilchrist and Kris Kodric from the award-winning Tankardstown House in the line-up of culinary talent.

Richard Corrigan will host a masterclass on how to cook delicious, seasonal game. Renowned for his exquisite dishes using high-quality, local ingredients and his support for independent suppliers, his demonstration is set to be one of the day’s highlights.

Visitors can also witness first-hand the expertise of the chef team from Tankardstown House in Meath. Chefs Eoin Gilchrist and Kris Kodric will perfect a flavoursome scallop and black pudding dish, followed by a cappuccino panna cotta – making use of renowned Boyne Valley food produce.

Cooking the perfect steak

Fresh off the back of recent wins at Blas na hEireann Irish food awards, Hugh Maguire Butchers will be on-site hosting a demonstration on how to cook the perfect steak. Peter Whelan of The Whole Hogg – recently a finalist in the same awards – and chef Killian Donoghue, will be at the Dowth event to present their range of artisan pork products.

Artisan food producers

Hungry racegoers will be able to feast their eyes and appetites on a wide range of goods from over 30 artisan food producers in the Discover Boyne Valley Flavours marquee. Among the product showcased will be: Urban Indian; Boyne Valley Farm Cheese; OlivePork; and beverages from Slane Irish Whiskey; and The Cider Mill.

The Cottage Market and Grow it Yourself Drogheda will also be on-site, selling food and arts and crafts from local talent.

Executive chairman of Devenish, Owen Brennan, said that the Dowth Point-to-Point and Country Fair is always a fantastic day out for families, and a great opportunity for visitors to experience the flavours of the region, getting a real taste of the Boyne Valley.

Showcasing the hard work of passionate farmers, award-winning chefs, and food and drinks’ producers is at the heart of the fair.

“We’re delighted to host a wide range of talent at our special location in Dowth again this year,” commented Owen Brennan.