42ac farm for sale in ‘1 or 2 lots’ on the Dublin/Kildare border

Currently available for purchase is a circa 42ac non-residential farm encompassing an old stone cottage and a range of farm buildings. It is located in Cromwellstown Hill, Kilteel, Co. Kildare.

The property, which is for sale through J. P. & M. Doyle, is situated on the border of Co. Dublin and Co. Kildare, close to the villages of Brittas (2.1 miles); and Kilteel (2 miles). It is situated on a cul-de-sac road, circa 1.2 miles off the Kilteel to Rathcoole Road.

Property details

The farmland, comprised of circa 42ac (17ha), is good-quality land, which is laid out in eight fields, all of which have exceptional views.

The property comes with an old-world stone cottage; however, it is in a derelict state and would require extensive repairs to restore it to its former glory. In addition to the abode, there is a range of farm buildings, as well as five stables.

Advertisement

Residing in a desirable and convenient location, according to the auctioneers, the cottage and land prove to be an ideal opportunity for the future development of the buildings thereon.

The property is available in three lots:

Lot 1: Cottage on circa 31.5ac of land;

Lot 2: Circa 10.5ac of land;

Lot 3: The entire property.

Surrounding area

The holding is within easy commuting distance of Dublin city, with access to the N81, N7 and M50. Conveniently, it benefits from the accessibility of the Luas transport system, via the Citywest stop, which is only 10 minutes away.

Set in scenic surroundings and commanding views over the encompassing countryside, this property is serviced by an abundance of sporting activities including golf, equestrian pursuits and water activities on the nearby Blessington Lakes.

To acquire the entire property, the price is quoted to be in the region of €398,000. A viewing of the property if by appointment only through the estate agents. More information on the property can be found online.