

36ac of what the selling agent bills as “excellent” quality tillage land at Knockshaunfin, Ballyellis, Gorey, Co. Wexford, is up for sale by private treaty.

“This excellent holding at Ballyellis is located 3.5km from Carnew and 12km from Gorey, along the R725, Gorey to Carnew road,” selling agent David Quinn stated.

“The land has access onto the public road as well as secondary access over a hard core laneway; it is divided into a number of fields, all currently in tillage and generally of excellent quality. It has the benefit of an old two-storey stone built derelict dwelling,” he added.

The agent explained that Carnew has a good range of shops and services, two primary schools and a large secondary school. It services a large rural hinterland being 16km west of Gorey, 8km from Shillelagh and Tinahely and 90km south of Dublin.

“Gorey is one of the region’s most noted towns and offers an excellent choice of schools in primary, secondary, post-leaving, adult education, Educate Together and a Gaelscoil, along with a wealth of shops, pubs, restaurants, award winning hotels, cinema, theatre and a vast array of local leisure amenities such as endless sandy beaches, golf courses including Courtown Golf and Ballymoney Golf Club, swimming and leisure centres,” the selling agent said.

A little bit of a correction in agricultural land prices has been seen since June, following the slight bubble that was very noticeable in the market from mid 2022-2023, David Quinn contended.

“The market has stabilised a bit as a result of lower milk prices, a poor farming year and higher interest rates. The runaway prices of earlier in the year are gone for the moment,” he said.

The Ballyellis land is guiding at €10-12,000/ac.