Described by the selling agent as a “truly superb parcel of excellent quality land” extending to c.32ac, located in close proximity to amenities in vibrant and thriving Croom.

This property at Ploughlands and Carrigeen, Croom, Co. Limerick, will go for auction in GVM’s Limerick city auction rooms, 25/26 Glentworth Street, Limerick on Thursday, March 21 at 3:00p.m.

“This holding is renowned as prime fattening land, all really top class quality, laid out in easily managed divisions and well fenced,” said Tom Crosse, group property director, GVM Auctioneers.

“There is a private well and power on the land and a water connection at the road. The land has good frontage with possible site potential, subject to planning permission.

“There is independent access via a solely used passageway,” said Tom.

The village of Croom was established with the building of Croom Castle. The castle was built by Dermot O’Donovan, and a part of the original wall still stands.

Croom’s facilities include: a thriving GAA club; an enterprise centre; a civic centre; a sports complex and a town park.

The land had been let previously. It is being sold due to the vendor retiring.

“The land at Ploughlands and Carrigeen is just three minutes drive from Croom, and 20 minutes from Limerick city, with easy access to the N20.

“It is Ideal for beef, dairy or equestrian use. It would also be an excellent investment opportunity, given the very strong location,” said Tom.

The guide price is €400,000-€450,000. Full details are available from Tom Crosse on 087 2547717 or John O’Connell on 087 6470746.