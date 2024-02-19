The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are investigating the theft of £3,000 worth of farm machinery in Co. Derry.

Police in Strabane are appealing for information after a report of the theft on Glenshane Road near Claudy in Co. Derry.

The PSNI confirmed that a suspicious vehicle was observed at approximately 4:00a.m on February 15.

From this it has been discovered that farm machinery has been stolen, including:

Galvanised silver log splitter (serial number SN26090);

Nugent bale spike;

Approximately 20 sheep hurdles;

Porter car trailer;

Industrial air compressor;

Battery charger

Bale lifter.

These items total an approximate loss of £3,000, according to the PSNI.

Derry City and Strabane police are appealing to those who were in the area at this time, have any dashcam footage, or have noticed anything suspicious in the area at this time, to contact 101 with reference number CW419 of February 15, 2024.

Thefts in Derry

Meanwhile, the PSNI are appealing for information over the theft of 13 pregnant sheep in Co. Derry.

The 13 Suffolk/Texel-cross ewes expecting lambs were taken from a field in Claudy, at the junction of Kilcreen road and Altinure Road. The ewes all had red markings on their left side.

The PSNI has confirmed that the theft occurred sometime between 10:00a.m on Wednesday, February 7 and 10:30a.m on Thursday, February 8.

Sergeant Johnston of the Sperrin neighbourhood policing team in Strabane said: “The removal of these ewes would have required planning and the use of a vehicle, for example a trailer, to transport the animals away from the area.

“I’m appealing to anyone who recalls seeing any unfamiliar vehicles in the area, between last Wednesday morning and 10:30am the next day, to call us.

“The theft of these ewes will be of a significant loss to the farmer. Not only is there the value of the ewes and the lambs, but there is also the cost involved in rearing and farming the animals.

“We’re urging anyone with information about the animals’ whereabouts, or who took them, to get in touch. It may be a detail that you think is insignificant, but it could make a difference,” Sergeant Johnston added.

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference 1564 of 09/02/24, or make a report online. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.