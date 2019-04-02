3 horses shot on land in Tipperary
Three horses have been discovered dead after being found on land in Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary. A statement from An Garda Síochána revealed that the horses were shot.
The statement explained that Gardai were called to the incident last Friday, March 29 at approximately 1:00pm. The land owner raised the alarm after discovering the horses’ remains.
It is understood the land owner did not own the horses.
According to the statement, all three of the horses appeared to have been shot and it is understood the shooting incident happened on the lands in question.
Concluding, the Garda statement outlined that investigations are ongoing.
Rural crime report
Rural Ireland needs additional policing with better resourcing designed to reduce crime and raise confidence in An Garda Síochána, according to a new justice report.
The report on Community Policing and Rural Crime makes a total of 20 recommendations, based on community policing and rural issues.
It summarises the committee’s findings from its meetings with key stakeholders, including police commanders from both sides of the border, international and local policing reform advocates, and community and farming leaders from across Ireland, according to the rapporteurs.