Carcass trimming controls ‘exceed EU requirements’

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed confirmed last week – during parliamentary questions – that the trimming of carcasses at meat plants was being monitored by his department.

His sentiments were expressed following questions from deputy Denis Naughten.

The Roscommon-Galway TD asked the minister if it was not possible for factories to comply with the legal regulations set down for beef carcass trim.

Naughten also asked the minister to point out the steps he is taking to address the situation and if he was prepared to make a statement on the matter.

“The rules on trimming of carcasses at meat plants are well established and their execution is monitored by classification and control experts in my department,” Michael Creed said.

The minister continued: “In addition, the department has worked closely with meat plants to provide training in the standards required, and has provided a photographic template illustrating acceptable and unacceptable trimming practices.”

‘Controls and requirements’

He went on to say that the controls applied by his department “significantly exceed EU requirements”.

He added: “In 2019 they have been supplemented by additional monitoring by departmental staff in factories. These controls indicate a high level of compliance with the rules and that the system functions effectively.

This combination of significant engagement and additional monitoring and control has led to high levels of awareness of the necessary trim specification.

The minister said that because of the nature of the manufacturing environment, differences in carcass shape and composition – as well as other variables – meant “there were variations in carcass trim between individual carcasses from time to time”.

He continued: “Where these exceptional cases involve trimming outside of specification, control officials require the meat plants to take immediate corrective action.

In cases where my department forms the view that such errors are systematic or intentional, they may apply an on-the-spot fine.