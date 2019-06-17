3 arrested following police chase…of stolen tractor

Three individuals were arrested following a police chase involving a stolen tractor in the UK over the weekend, according to local police.

Taking place in Yorkshire, England, on Saturday, June 15, the incident saw the West Yorkshire Police, Wakefield District Patrol Team detain the suspects following a brief chase.

Taking to Twitter, the rural crime taskforce stated: “Stolen tractor from North Yorkshire Police recovered in Castleford earlier!

“Three suspects detained after a short pursuit and arrested,” the statement noted.

Stolen tractor from @NYorksPolice recovered in Castleford earlier! Three suspects detained after a short pursuit and arrested!! 👏🏻👏🏻👍🏻 #Team5 pic.twitter.com/GEZY9BIOdc — WD Patrol Team 5 (@WYP_PatrolTm5) June 15, 2019

The tractor recovered was a New Holland 7840, as evidenced in the police force photo.

Slurry warning

Meanwhile, emergency services have warned farmers to take care when mixing slurry after a man in his 70s had to be rescued in Co. Fermanagh on Thursday, June 6.

It’s understood the farmer had been mixing slurry in a shed at the time when the fumes became so strong two cattle were killed and he lost consciousness.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokeswoman said: “We received a call today [June 6] at 12:10pm to attend an incident on a farm on the Killylacky Road, Lisnaskea.

“One Fire Appliance from Lisnaskea Fire Station and one from Enniskillen Fire Station attended the incident.

A man in his 70s was overcome by slurry fumes while mixing slurry in a shed. The man had collapsed and he was rescued by another man in his 40s from the shed prior to the arrival of firefighters.