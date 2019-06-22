28ac Prosperous ‘good quality land’ for auction

28ac at Downings North, Prosperous, Co. Kildare, is going for auction shortly. “It is a nice parcel of land just outside the village of Prosperous,” said Paddy Jordan of Jordan Town and Country Estates.

“Laid out in two divisions, there are 28ac altogether. It is being offered in lots: lot 1 on circa 24ac (9.71ha), with this top-quality land just outside the village; and lot 2 on circa 4ac (1.61ha), which is opposite lot 1 on the Downings Cross.

“[Lot 2] has frontage on two roads and is an ideal site for a house, subject to the usual permissions,” Paddy said.

“The lands are close to: Clane, 5km; Sallins, 9km; Naas, 12km; Celbridge, 17km; Newbridge, 18km; and only a short drive to the M4 and M7 motorways,” the agent said.

Permanent pasture

“Lot 1 is in two blocks with 24ac all in permanent pasture. The majority of it is top-quality land with approximately 2.5-3ac of bottoms. There is tremendous shelter with good thorn hedges and extensive road frontage,” detailed Paddy.

“Lot 2, the 4ac across the road, is all in permanent pasture. Both plots are ideal for construction of a residence, subject to obtaining the usual planning permission,” he said.

Advertisement

Likely purchasers, Paddy said, include a variety of possibilities. “It could be people buying with a view to trying to get planning permission for a one-off house.

Local farmers wanting to expand or perhaps set up one of the family members will be among those interested.

“It will also appeal to hobby farmers and some of the well-known studs in the area to use as an isolation unit. Young couples with families interested in ponies will also find appeal here, with a view to building some boxes,” Paddy said.

“Due to their central location, the Prosperous lands are ideal for something like that being within easy access of the M7 and M4,” he concluded.

The lands are being offered for sale by public auction on Tuesday, July 23, at 3:00pm in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge, unless previously sold. The guide price for lot 1 is €240,000; with lot 2 at €50,000.