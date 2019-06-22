Longstanding Longford show combats rural isolation

The longstanding Longford Agricultural Show – one of the oldest agricultural shows in Ireland, dating back to 1902 – will take place in Lisnamuck on Sunday, July 7.

Show secretary Bernie Whyte said that as well as providing a fun-filled day out, the show has an important social role.

“The show is very conscious of its role in the life of many living in rural Ireland, where isolation and sparsely populated areas lead to loneliness for many rural dwellers.

“This show is their day out, their time to meet up with people of similar interests and see something that is of interest to them. For many rural dwellers in the area it’s their main social event, one to get dressed up for, one that presents them with an opportunity to go somewhere they feel part of.”

The motto of the longstanding Longford Agricultural Show is ‘where town and country meet’.

“We constantly strive to bring the two communities together on the day, to present urban dwellers with an opportunity to experience rural life up close and enjoy our cultural heritage at its very best,” Bernie said.

Categories

The cattle categories include: Friesian; Belgian Blue; Charolais; Shorthorn Limousin; Simmental; Hereford; Angus; and commercial. There will also be calf championships.

The sheep categories are: Suffolk; Texel; Charolais; and commercial. Also there will be: pigs; alpacas; donkeys; and goats.

Advertisement

“The rare breeds display is always one of the busiest areas, with children getting up close to the animals and lots of photos taken. With a wide selection of classes in horses, ponies, show jumping and a huge indoor craft section for young and old, there is something for everyone to participate in,” said Bernie.

The dog show features 20 classes including two All-Ireland qualifiers. This year, special features for spectators will include: basket weaving; crafting; cookery demonstrations; pottery; dog training; and a question and answer section for behavioural problems.

“We are delighted to be hosting a qualifier for the national jiving competition which will be held in Spring 2020. Stuart Moyles will be providing the music, with Ger Butler doing the judging.

“The good news for those dancers is that Ger will be giving some jiving lessons before the actual competition. It’s not to be missed.”

The gig rig will have music all day with many local artists involved. Children’s entertainment includes: pottery making; colouring competitions; treasure hunts; and fun with mascots.

“The indoor trade stand tent will incorporate crafters; home bakers; jewellery; make up; flower arranging; and a wide selection of traders that can only be seen and experienced at this type of day out.

Outdoor trade stands are varied and include lots of opportunity to eat, have a sit down and a drink or an ice-cream,” said Bernie.