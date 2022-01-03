The most recent figures on live exports show the total number of cattle exported from the Republic of Ireland up to the week ending Sunday, December 19, 2021, is 246,887 head.

This is 16,974 (or 6.4%) behind that recorded for the same period in 2020, which was 263,861.

Both 2020 and 2021 figures are significantly behind the Irish cattle export figures from 2019 when more than 295,000 were exported.

The table below shows live cattle exports for 2021 (as of December 19) and 2020.

Country20202021
Spain81,28073,748
Northern Ireland63,45172,249
Netherlands48,86649,172
Italy21,77129,747
Lybia13,6736,467
Great Britain6,1294,000
France3,1832,628
Greece2,6502,245
Belgium4,2292,044
Hungary2061,865
Poland3,4381,544
Kazakhstan1,530500
Other13,455948
Total263,861246,887
Live cattle exports, by country, in 2020 and 2021. The 2020 data contains an extra week as it was a 53-week year. Image source: Bord Bia

Looking at 2021, Spain has remained the largest market for Irish cattle, however, exports to this country are predominantly calves.

Northern Ireland has been the standout market for Irish cattle exports during 2021, to date, in terms of market growth with most cattle exported to the region being older, higher-value stock.

Commenting on the trends seen this year in live exports, Bord Bia’s live export manager Seamus McMenamin said: “The number of older cattle exports to customers in the EU and in third country markets during 2021, to date, has been negatively impacted by strong cattle prices and firm demand for cattle on the domestic market.”

The table below shows live cattle exports by type in 2021 (as of December 19) and in 2020.

Type20202021
Calves143,705141,490
Weanlings34,32919,938
Stores37,58935,674
Adult48,23849,785
Total cattle263,861246,887
Live cattle exports, by type, in 2020 and 2021. The 2020 data contains an extra week as it was a 53-week year. Image source: Bord Bia

Looking at the above table, the biggest dip can be seen in the weanling exports this year compared to last year.

As of December 19, weanling export numbers were back 14,391 head on the same time period in 2020.

A full report on live exports for 2021 will be made available on Agriland early in the new year.

