The most recent figures on live exports show the total number of cattle exported from the Republic of Ireland up to the week ending Sunday, December 19, 2021, is 246,887 head.

This is 16,974 (or 6.4%) behind that recorded for the same period in 2020, which was 263,861.

Both 2020 and 2021 figures are significantly behind the Irish cattle export figures from 2019 when more than 295,000 were exported.

The table below shows live cattle exports for 2021 (as of December 19) and 2020. Country 2020 2021 Spain 81,280 73,748 Northern Ireland 63,451 72,249 Netherlands 48,866 49,172 Italy 21,771 29,747 Lybia 13,673 6,467 Great Britain 6,129 4,000 France 3,183 2,628 Greece 2,650 2,245 Belgium 4,229 2,044 Hungary 206 1,865 Poland 3,438 1,544 Kazakhstan 1,530 500 Other 13,455 948 Total 263,861 246,887 Live cattle exports, by country, in 2020 and 2021. The 2020 data contains an extra week as it was a 53-week year. Image source: Bord Bia

Looking at 2021, Spain has remained the largest market for Irish cattle, however, exports to this country are predominantly calves.

Northern Ireland has been the standout market for Irish cattle exports during 2021, to date, in terms of market growth with most cattle exported to the region being older, higher-value stock.

Commenting on the trends seen this year in live exports, Bord Bia’s live export manager Seamus McMenamin said: “The number of older cattle exports to customers in the EU and in third country markets during 2021, to date, has been negatively impacted by strong cattle prices and firm demand for cattle on the domestic market.”

The table below shows live cattle exports by type in 2021 (as of December 19) and in 2020. Type 2020 2021 Calves 143,705 141,490 Weanlings 34,329 19,938 Stores 37,589 35,674 Adult 48,238 49,785 Total cattle 263,861 246,887 Live cattle exports, by type, in 2020 and 2021. The 2020 data contains an extra week as it was a 53-week year. Image source: Bord Bia

Looking at the above table, the biggest dip can be seen in the weanling exports this year compared to last year.

As of December 19, weanling export numbers were back 14,391 head on the same time period in 2020.

A full report on live exports for 2021 will be made available on Agriland early in the new year.