Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Co. Donegal for overnight and tomorrow (Tuesday, January 3).

The national forecaster issued the warning today:

Heavy showers or longer spells of rain overnight Sunday and on Monday may result in some rivers flooding as well as localised surface flooding.

The rainfall warning is valid from midnight tonight until 3:00p.m on Monday (January 3).

The forecaster has said that the early days of 2022 will bring strong winds and has issued a Status Yellow Gale Warning for tomorrow and Tuesday (January 4).

The warning applies to coastal regions from Carnsore Point to Mizen Head to Erris Head.

Northeast to north winds will reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 on Irish coastal waters from Carnsore Point to Mizen Head to Erris Head.

Met Éireann said that the warning will be valid from 2:00p.m tomorrow to 7:00a.m on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, conditions today across the country are blustery with heavy showers and sunny spells breaking through.

Those showers will become widespread during this afternoon and evening; there is a risk of thunderstorms in some areas.

Met Éireann said that localised flooding is possible, particularly in the west and north.

The mild conditions are continuing with highest temperatures of 8° to 11° in fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds.

Tonight will see the blustery showers continue to push in from the Atlantic, these will be most frequent in the west and north, where some will be heavy and prolonged.

Temperatures will fall back to between 4° and 8° in fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds.

Met Éireann said that a Status Yellow Gale Warning for force 8 winds from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Malin Head and on the North Irish Sea will remain in place until midnight tonight.

The forecaster said that conditions are set to turn colder during this week with some frost possible at night.