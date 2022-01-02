Tuam Mart in Co. Galway has deferred its first sheep sale of 2022 until next week in light of the current Covid-19 situation.

The mart’s first sheep sale was due to take place this Tuesday (January 4); however, in light of the rising Covid-19 cases over the past week, Tuam Mart has decided to defer its opening sheep sale for one week.

Taking to its Facebook page, the mart said: “In the interest of staff and customer safety we have decided to postpone our opening sheep sale this Tuesday [January 4] until the week after [Tuesday, January 11]. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

The mart’s first cattle sale of 2022 is set for Monday, January 17 as was set prior to the closure of the mart for the Christmas break.

Looking elsewhere, the few marts who scheduled sales for this coming week are planning on going ahead.

Advertisement

150 in-lamb hogget ewes set for Tullow

In other sheep related news, as we head into a new year, marts will be seeing entries of in-lamb ewes make their way through the sales ring.

This Tuesday, Tullow Mart is set to see 150 in-lamb hogget ewes come through its sale ring.

The hogget ewes are scanned in-lamb to Suffolk, Texel and Charollais rams carrying 1.7 lambs on average and due from February 20 onwards.

The sale of the in-lamb ewes will take place directly after the main sale of lambs and cull ewes.