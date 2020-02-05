2020 vision: Future of Farming Expo to take to ‘the Hub’ next week

The 2020 Future of Farming Expo presented by Kverneland Group Ireland is set to take place in the “Marble City” next week.

Representing the agri implement powerhouse’s fifth showing, the event will take place at the Hub, Cillin Hill, Kilkenny on Thursday, February 13, where the latest developments from the Kverneland, Vicon, Siloking and McConnel brands will be on show.

There is free admission on the day, with light refreshments provided during the event, which will run from 1:00pm through to 8:00pm.

New machines

The expo follows on from the recent Agritechnica show in Germany where Kverneland Group showed new machines for the first time, along with new features and updates to its current range.

On the arable side, the Enduro cultivator and DTX subsoiler will be launched to the Irish market.

Also on display will be the award winning i-plough, while the new e-drill Maxi Plus Grain and Fertiliser – which is specially adapted where fertilising and seeding in one pass is required – will feature in addition.

On the harvest front the new 5387MT butterfly mower conditioner will be the highlight alongside a range of mower conditioners and plain mowers, the Scandinavian group says.

The 5387MT offers the Kverneland QuattroLinK “race car suspension”, semi-swing steel tine conditioner and dual adjustment of the conditioner plate.

Meanwhile the 53100MT BX – in combination with a 3332 front mower – remains the best solution for 10m (33ft) mowing, while the new 9464 mounted rake offers 6.4m (20ft) raking capacity suitable for both farmer and contractor, Kverneland contends.

Following on from the launch of the Fastbale will be the unveiling of the new 6500F fixed chamber baler and new 6716 variable chamber baler.

The 6500F is the latest Kverneland offering of a high-capacity fixed chamber baler specifically targeted to the professional farmer and contractors.

Siloking feeders and Kverneland straw choppers will also be on show, the equipment giant assures.

On the crop care side, the iXtrack T4 trailed sprayer will be on show, while Vicon is introducing Multirate (variable rate application) on Geospread models on the fertiliser front.

Latest IM Farming Precision Technology

The Kverneland and Vicon brands will have their latest IM Farming technology with the IsoMatch Tellus Pro monitor on display along with the IsoMatch Tellus Go monitor.

Technical personnel from Kverneland IM Farming section will be present during the event, with a separate area devoted to these developments.

The event sees the new McConnel Robocut range launched. To complement the tillage sector, the McConnel range of arable rollers and self-propelled sprayer will be also on display.

Kverneland Group factory product managers will be in attendance as will the product managers from Kverneland Group Ireland, Paraic McCarthy and Leonard Hovenden.

John Colgan and Diarmuid Lonergan, on the demo team, and Michael Meally from the service department will assist with technical advice on machine set up as well as after sales service tips.

The Future of Farming event represents a “golden opportunity for customers to get up close” to see what Kverneland offers, the agricultural firm concludes.