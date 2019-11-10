Pics: Machinery highlights…behind the scenes at Agritechnica 2019

Agritechnica – one of the world’s biggest (indoor) agricultural machinery exhibitions – opens its doors today (Sunday, November 10) in Hannover, Germany. It runs until Saturday (November 16).

More than 2,750 exhibitors, not just from Europe but all over the world, have registered to take part.

This event takes place every two years; the last instalment was in 2017 (also in November).

Agritechnica attracts practically all of the big-name (and smaller) manufacturers that are active in Europe, as well as most (of what might be classed as) ‘global’ brand-names.

Here, in this initial article, we bring you just a selection of machinery/implement highlights from this year’s exhibition.

History of the DLG

Deutsche Landwirtschafts-Gesellschaft (DLG) – the German Agricultural Society – is the organiser of not only Agritechnica but also EuroTier – another significant trade fair. The two events take place in alternate years (in Hannover).

However, the organisation – which was established more than 130 years ago – lays claim to playing a much wider role in both German and global agriculture.

It comes as little surprise to learn that an engineer – Max Eyth – is credited with the establishment of the DLG.

The organisation now says that it has “remained true to Max Eyth’s founding principles”.

A spokesperson explained: “His idea of establishing the DLG came at a time when it was clear that the industrial revolution would have a major impact on the agricultural sector.

“Innovation in farm machinery remains at the centre of the society’s activities today.”