’20 years a-growing’: BiG X hits big birthday milestone
Krone’s forage harvester, the BiG X, hit a significant milestone this week – celebrating 20 years since it was unveiled by the German giant.
On May 20, 2000, the first Krone forage harvester named BiG X rolled out of the Krone factory in Spelle, Germany.
The self-propelled machine that embarked on the first few trial runs was a 40kph high-speed machine, with 540hp on tap.
Some of the familiar features on the first machine included: fully hydrostatic and stepless drives on all four wheels; six pre-compression rollers; a 750mm diameter; and 830mm-wide chopping drum, with 32 V-shaped blades.
Interestingly, the BiG X initially had a 605hp engine starting out – but Krone later changed this, fearing that, back in 2000, customers would perceive an engine of more than 600hp as “oversized for such a machine”.
In line with the tradition of many an Irish farmer and contractor, it will be interesting to see if Krone steps up the celebrations next year for a ‘BiG’ 21st birthday bash…
