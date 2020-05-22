Improved prices for beef and forward cattle at Carnew Mart

Last Friday, May 15, some 240 dry cows and 50 suckler cows went under the hammer at Carnew Mart, in Co. Wicklow.

David Quinn, the mart’s manager, said there was an excellent demand for dry cows which led to a full clearance on the day.

Continental beef cows sold at €1.50/kg to €1.82/kg or €510 to €680 over, while beef Friesian lots sold for €270-410 with the weight or at €1.35-1.52/kg.

Additionally, suckler cows with calves at foot went under the hammer for €1,260-1,820/unit.

On Saturday, May 16, some 830 cattle were presented for sale at the Wicklow-based venue.

Advertisement

Sample heifer prices: Charolais: 650kg – €1,500 or €2.30/kg;

Limousin: 461kg – €1,020 or €2.21/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 562kg – €1,190 or €2.11/kg;

Hereford: 298kg – €570 or €1.91/kg. Sample bullock prices: Charolais: 662kg – €1,690 or €2.55/kg;

Limousin: 436kg – €1,180 or €2.70/kg;

Friesian: 629kg – €1,130 or €1.79/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 380kg – €820 or €2.15/kg.

David noted that all beef and forward cattle improved in price, with a top call of €1,820 for a Limousin bullock weighing 792kg. Store cattle continued to trade well, with plenty of demand from farmer customers.

A number of weanling bulls were also on offer on the day. Some sample prices are listed below.