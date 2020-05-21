3 separate wind warnings issued for western counties

Met Éireann has issued three separate wind warnings for counties in the west of the country, with forecasted gusts of up to 110km/h in these areas over the next 24 hours.

All three warnings are Status Yellow warnings. The first warning, which came into effect at 7:00pm this evening, Thursday, May 21, is for counties Clare and Kerry.

South-east winds, veering south-westerly, will reach mean speeds of 50km/h to 65km/h in these counties, while gusts of 90km/h to 110km/h can be expected in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains. This warning is valid until 5:00pm tomorrow, Friday, May 22.

The second warning is for counties Galway and Mayo, and comes into effect from 9:00pm tonight.

In these counties, south to south-east winds, veering south-westerly early tomorrow, will reach mean speeds of 50km/h to 65km/h, with gusts of 90km/h to 110km/h expected. Higher speeds will occasionally be higher in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains.

This warning is valid until 9:00pm tomorrow night.

Finally, the third warning applies to counties Donegal and Sligo, and comes into effect at 6:00am tomorrow morning.

Southerly winds veering south-westerly will reach a similar range of speeds seen in other areas that will be under warnings, with mean speeds expected to get up to between 50km/h and 65km/h, and gusts of 90km/h to 110km/h.

The gusts will be mainly felt in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains.

This warning is valid until 9:00pm tomorrow.