3 separate wind warnings issued for western counties
Met Éireann has issued three separate wind warnings for counties in the west of the country, with forecasted gusts of up to 110km/h in these areas over the next 24 hours.
All three warnings are Status Yellow warnings. The first warning, which came into effect at 7:00pm this evening, Thursday, May 21, is for counties Clare and Kerry.
South-east winds, veering south-westerly, will reach mean speeds of 50km/h to 65km/h in these counties, while gusts of 90km/h to 110km/h can be expected in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains. This warning is valid until 5:00pm tomorrow, Friday, May 22.
In these counties, south to south-east winds, veering south-westerly early tomorrow, will reach mean speeds of 50km/h to 65km/h, with gusts of 90km/h to 110km/h expected. Higher speeds will occasionally be higher in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains.
This warning is valid until 9:00pm tomorrow night.
Southerly winds veering south-westerly will reach a similar range of speeds seen in other areas that will be under warnings, with mean speeds expected to get up to between 50km/h and 65km/h, and gusts of 90km/h to 110km/h.
The gusts will be mainly felt in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains.
This warning is valid until 9:00pm tomorrow.
