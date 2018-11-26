2 Status Yellow weather warnings issued

Met Eireann has issued two Status Yellow weather warnings for wind and rain, set to affect several counties around the country.

Issued at 9:00am this morning (Monday, November 26), a rainfall warning has been issued for 13 counties: counties Cork, Kerry, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway and Mayo.

The warning will be valid from 2:00am tonight / tomorrow morning (Tuesday, November 27) until 2:00pm tomorrow afternoon.

According to the national meteorological office, 20-30mm is expected to fall over a short period, leading to some surface flooding. Higher totals are expected in mountainous areas.

A second warning, for wind, was issued for the above counties, as well as counties Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.

Also issued this morning, the warning will be in place from 3:00am tomorrow morning through to 3:00pm in the afternoon.

Southeasterly winds will strengthen tonight and tomorrow leading to expected mean speeds of 50-65kph, with gusts from 90-100kph expected, possibly higher along exposed coasts.

Back to today, scattered showers will affect some southern and eastern counties during the day but it will be generally dry elsewhere, according to Met Eireann.

There will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells, with the best of the sunshine in the north and north-west of the country. Top temperatures will range from 6° to 10° in moderate to fresh east or south-east breezes.

As noted, it will be increasingly windy tonight with strengthening southeasterly winds. It will be largely dry at first with just a few scattered showers near the south and east coast.

Outbreaks of rain will reach the south-west coast towards midnight, extending northeastwards during the early hours of Tuesday but it should hold dry in the north-east until day break.