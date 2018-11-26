Trailer stolen from yard in brazen break-in

A cattle trailer was stolen from a yard in Co. Wexford in a brazen robbery over the weekend with appeals being made for information relating to the incident.

The trailer in question – a Murphy cattle trailer – was taken from the premises of Bunclody-based Byrne Trailers yesterday afternoon (Sunday, November 25) at 3:12pm, according to the company.

The business posted CCTV images on social media of two thieves breaking into the premises, climbing over the gate to open it from the inside, hooking up to the trailer and driving off.

While both criminals had their faces covered, they were travelling in a dark-coloured Hyundai Trajet vehicle, with a registration plate bearing: 06-WW-1755.

Issuing a plea for information, Byrne Trailers posted a message on Facebook saying: “Murphy 10X5’9 cattle trailer stolen from our yard today at 3:12pm.

Advertisement

“Hyundai Trajet 06-WW-1755. Please message if anyone has information. Or ring Bunclody Garda Station 053-9377102.”

Earlier this month in Co. Meath, the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), assisted by other law enforcement groups, conducted a search targeting an organised crime gang – and seized a quantity of suspected stolen property.

Among the items seized by the CAB were a number of vehicles, machinery pieces and tools (including a topper), as well as drugs worth over €2,000.

Seven searches were carried out in total: five residential premises in Co. Meath – four in the Ashbourne Garda District and one in the Navan Garda District – while in Dublin, two professional premises were hit.