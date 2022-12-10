Dating back to the mid-1850s, this imposing two-storey stone building, once part of the Cotton family estate, in Tulsk, Co. Roscommon, has been in the Finan family since the 1950s.

The ground level, with its cobblestone floors, had been used as a cow byre and sheep shed with the upstairs granary used to store feedstuff.

The current owner, sheep farmer, Padraig Finan, said that with every passing storm and high winds, more and more of the roof was starting to disintegrate and had become unstable.

Padraig enquired about the Glas Traditional Farm building Grant Scheme and with his farm advisor, Ian Tigh and conservation architect, Aine Doyle prepared a successful application.

With grant approval, work started on the 1850s building in mid-September, with local contractor Berney Higgins undertaking the project.

1850s remodelled

All the original Blue Bangor slates had to be temporally removed so that all the slating laths could be replaced, which included some repairs to the rafters, wall plates and floor joists.

Large areas of the walls needed re-pointing with a traditional lime mortar render. Cast iron gutters and down pipes similar to the originals were sourced and installed.

A bird and bat survey was completed on the building and it concluded that there were no inhabitants present.

Building works commenced mid-September and as part of the scheme, Padraig put a louvred window on the gable end so swallows would have access inside.

“The weather proved to be an obstacle with heavy winds and rain during the repair to the roof,” the Roscommon farmer said.

“Berney did a fantastic job restoring the granary to its former beauty. His attention to detail and craftsmanship were second to none.”

A relieved Padraig said that at the conclusion of the works it was great to have it all done.

He expressed thanks to Anna Meenan, project manager at the Heritage Council and Amanda Ryan, grants manager at the Heritage Council, for their advice and help throughout the project.

It was, he said, a very worthwhile experience which preserved lovely farm buildings for future generations.