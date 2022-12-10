A group of friends dedicated to support charity this Christmas is getting their tractors ready for a Christmas light parade around the town of Trim, Co. Meath next weekend.

Around 100 decorated tractors, as well as fire engines and lorries, are anticipated to attract people out onto the streets in a Christmas spirit from 6:30p.m next Saturday (December 17).

The Christmas light parade will take place in aid of Prosper Meath, St. Vincent de Paul, Trim Meals on Wheels and the Trim Family Resource Centre, group representative Sean Roche told Agriland.

All donations and proceeds made at the event, including the €20 fee to register a vehicle, will go to the selected charities.

Advertisement

Christmas event

Sean hopes that the parade might turn into an annual event.

“We would like to see disadvantaged people less fortunate than us getting something out of [the parade],” he said.

“It is a small thing for us to do at Christmas and maybe bring a bit of community spirit to the town of Trim.

“It is nice to be able to give something back after the Covid-19 pandemic and to get people in a Christmas spirit. Hopefully, we will have a bit of snow to make it seasonal,” he said.

Advertisement

Every Christmas decoration box has been raided for lights, snowmen and santies, and a Trim brass band will set the atmosphere with some Christmas tunes, Sean added.

The parade is expected to leave Oaktree Business Park (C15HW7) for a journey around the town with vehicle registration beginning from 5:00p.m.

The group of about 12 farmers and contractors from south Co. Meath organised the event for the people of Trim to support charity after what has been a tough year for many, he said.

Providing about 20-30 tractors themselves, the group representative said many people seemed interested in participating in the parade, and they now expect around 100 vehicles or more.

Donations are welcome on the day and the group can also be contacted after the event to pass on donations. The parade is self-funded and all proceeds will go to the selected charities, Sean said.