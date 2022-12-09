Dairy automation company Dairymaster has won the “Outstanding Employer of Diversity in the workplace” award in a national competition, the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science has announced.

Minister Simon Harris congratulated Dairymaster for winning the large company category at the Generation Apprenticeship Employer of the Year awards.

Minister Harris said: “We need to highlight good practice and leadership being shown by business in apprenticeships”.

It is the latest in a series of awards for the Co.Kerry company which manufactures hi-tech agri-company.

Just last month it also won ‘Multinational Company of the Year’ at the Leaders Awards – which recognise excellence in innovation, business and technology in the southwest of the country.

The Co.Kerry company said that over the past number of years it has been committed to the future growth of the company and has highlighted that apprenticeships play a “vital role in developing their skill and employee base”.

John Harty, chief executive officer Dairymaster said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to have won this award. There are approximately 9,000 companies in Ireland who are registered as an employer of apprentices, so to come out on top among big players is a huge achievement for us.

“We’ve placed a strong emphasis on the range of apprenticeships being offered and to get recognised for the work is brilliant. I would like to thank the apprentices for their commitment, the mentors for their coaching, guidance, and experience and to the training organisations for the support in making these courses possible.”

According to Dairymaster the company has apprentices registered across 7 fields of learning: cybersecurity, sales, original equipment manufacturing (OEM), electrical, toolmaking, refrigeration and air conditioning and mechanical automotive maintenance fitter (MAMF).

Breda Flaherty, organisational development manager, Dairymaster said:

“By registering apprentices on these programmes, we know they will develop the required knowledge, skills and competencies to work effectively and autonomously in Dairymaster”.

The company also said it has the facility to offer a choice of apprenticeships to new employees.

Several opportunities are available across the company which gives new employees an opportunity to find out where their preference is and choose an apprenticeship that suit their needs.

Dairymaster also offers this opportunity to existing employees who might want to try something new.