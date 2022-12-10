On Wednesday (December 7) Taaffe Auctions conducted its monthly dairy sale at Carnaross Mart, which had 150 lots on offer.

This was the last sale of the year for Taaffe Auctions in Carnaross, with a large number of lots consigned from some top herds.

The sale included lots from herds such as Cannontown, Ballydoogan, Monamore, Croagh, Ballivor and more.

The 150 lots on offer were made up of freshly calved heifers and cows.

At the sale, 19 animals recorded a sale price of 3,000gns or higher.

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, auctioneer Michael Taaffe said: “The brisk dairy trade continued at last Wednesday’s Carnaross dairy sale with a large crowd of buyers competing for fresh calved heifers and cows.”

The top price of Wednesday’s sale went to lot 49, Cannontown Kyteman Brenda who came from Michael and Richard McDonnell.

Fresh on her second calf and milking 48L, she sold for 3,500gns. In her first lactation, she produced 8,810kg of milk at 3.60% protein.

The McDonnell’s Cannontown herd also secured the next two high prices with two of their lots coming into 3,450gns.

The first to achieve 3,450gns was Cannontown Norman Beauty, an Apina Norman daughter that gave 7,667kg of milk at 4.30% fat and 3.30% protein in her first lactation.

She sold fresh in her second lactation milking 42L/day.

The second heifer was Cannotown Modesty Rose, a freshly calved heifer milking 35L.

She was sired by Siemers Modesty Hail and her dam yielded 10,319kg of milk at 4.22% fat 3.97% protein in her second lactation.

The final sale of the year for Taaffe Auctions takes place at Dungannon Mart on Thursday (December 15).

The first Carnaross dairy sale in 2023 will take place on January 18.