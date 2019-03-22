14,000 make their way to the home of Steyr

“Record numbers of visitors” made their way to the Steyr headquarters last year.

CNH Industrial’s factory in St Valentin (Austria) attracted 10% more people in 2018 than the previous year. Last year, no less than 14,000 people (including politicians, distributors, dealers and students) travelled to the plant.

Factory employees organised ‘VIP customer events’, where farmers and contractors enjoyed an “exclusive plant tour experience”, along with ‘Ride and Drive’ sessions on a special test track.

Guests travelling to the plant are initially welcomed in the Experience Center; it’s home to several noteworthy tractors. They’re also treated to (or subjected to, depending on how much or how little you enjoy such things!) a special presentation in a dedicated auditorium.

Following this introduction, a team of guides leads guests throughout the entire manufacturing facility.

Of course, Steyr’s parent company – CNH Industrial – is a sizeable entity. Within its agricultural equipment portfolio, it is also home to the Case IH and New Holland brands.

In the construction sphere, the New Holland and Case brands are significant players in their own right.

On the commercial vehicle front, CNH Industrial encompasses half a dozen different brands. Iveco is its commercial vehicle brand.

Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus are its bus and coach brands; Iveco Astra produces quarrying and construction vehicles (specialist trucks).

Magirus is CNH Industrial’s firefighting vehicle brand, while Iveco Defence Vehicles sells into the defense and civil protection sectors.

The powertain division is home to FPT (Fiat Powertrain Technologies). Financial services fall under the wing of CNH Industrial Capital.